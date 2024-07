Team India, T20 WC champions return home Live: Indian team at Delhi hotel, to leave for PM's office soon

Follow us on Team India, T20 World Cup 2024 champion returns home Live

Team India, T20 World Cup 2024 champion returns home Live: Indian team at Delhi hotel, to leave for PM's office soon

It has been a long wait for the champion Indian team back home after Rohit Sharma and his men won the T20 World Cup after 17 years in the Caribbean and the USA. The finale happened last Saturday, June 29 but since then hurricane Beryl has forced a lockdown-like situation in Barbados and other Caribbean regions. Hence, the travel was stopped and the flights and airports weren't operational before a collaborated effort from the BCCI, Indian authorities, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and others helped the team get an Air India charter in Barbados and the team to fly out of the region on Tuesday, July 2 (local time) and the Men in Blue along with their families, a few Indian journalists and BCCI administrators including secretary Jay Shah landed on Thursday, July 4 morning in Delhi.