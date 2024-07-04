Team India, T20 WC champions return home Live: Indian team at Delhi hotel, to leave for PM's office soon

A lot of things are to be done and achieved on Thursday, July 4 for the Indian team as far as their itinerary goes. At 9 AM, the team is set to leave for the Prime Minister's office. PM Narendra Modi is set to meet the Indian players and congratulate them for winning the World Cup while there is a felicitation ceremony organised. After that, the team is set to leave for Mumbai where a parade is organised at Marine Drive and another function at the Wankhede Stadium.