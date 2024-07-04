Team India, T20 WC champions return home Live: Indian team at Delhi hotel, to leave for PM's office soon

The chefs, the hotel staff and the fans are all ready to witness the cake-cutting. A special tricoloured-cake is done up at ITC Maurya to celebrate the Indian team's T20 World Cup triumph and the team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid alongside other members of the team and the staff will cut the cake before departing for PM's office.
Sanju Samson shared the picture on his Instagram story of the new jersey with 'CHAMPIONS' written on it while the second star of two T20 World Cup trophies being inscribed above the BCCI logo on the kit.
Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik Pandya let their feet groove at the beats of the dhol at the ITC Maurya hotel as they danced their heart out before entering the hotel.
A companion like a World Cup trophy, it just can't get better than that. It was a memorable day for the Indian players as they just couldn't get enough of it. All the 15 players took the trophy with them, got pictures clicked, soaked the moment in as the world champions are finally back home.
A lot of things are to be done and achieved on Thursday, July 4 for the Indian team as far as their itinerary goes. At 9 AM, the team is set to leave for the Prime Minister's office. PM Narendra Modi is set to meet the Indian players and congratulate them for winning the World Cup while there is a felicitation ceremony organised. After that, the team is set to leave for Mumbai where a parade is organised at Marine Drive and another function at the Wankhede Stadium.
The big posters, a three-storeyed cake with a miniature T20 World Cup trophy, refreshments in tricolour, it's all decked up at ITC Maurya for the welcome of the Indian team at the team hotel.
Like the airport, there is a similar fanfare at the ITC Maurya hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The fans have lined up both outside the hotel and inside to meet their heroes.
The love for cricket, the players and the Indian team is too deep and huge for the fans to not miss a chance to catch a glimpse even if there is rain and overcast weather in the capital city. The fans defied security to try and get pictures and selfies with the players. After the team bus left, the fans sang songs and chanted slogans to celebrate the Indian team's homecoming.
Amid heavy security and congestion of fans and media, skipper Rohit Sharma found a way to have a light moment as he lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in jest as the crowd went berserk. With the rain around, the players and their families were quickly deboarded at the airport and taken to the bus.
The Indian contingent has boarded the bus for the team hotel, ITC Maurya, and the bus has left for the hotel amid the fanfare.
The Indian contingent landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and despite it being an early rainy morning in the capital city, there were hundreds and thousands of fans and media at the airport welcoming their heroes, trying to catch a glimpse.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley confirmed that she was doing everything in her power to get the team out of there but she also mentioned that the window was a small one as another hurricane was on the horizon from Wednesday, July 3. Hence, Indian authorities arranged a huge Air India charter, which carried the Indian contingent as well as the journalists stuck in Barbados and left the region on Tuesday, July 2 local time.
Since Sunday (June 30) evening, strong winds and a life-threatening storm has lashed Barbados and there was a lockdown-like situation. It was the tropical hurricane Beryl, which meant that the airports were not operational, flights were cancelled and every single person in the region was urged to stay put at home. The Indian players, their families, journalists and the whole contingent was asked to put at their hotels for the time being.
It's been a long wait for not just the players and the whole team but the fans back at home as well to see the champions and the Indian T20 World Cup-winning team has finally returned home following a long 16-hour flight from Barbados.
