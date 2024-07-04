Team India, T20 WC champions return home Live: Indian team at Delhi hotel, to leave for PM's office soon

Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team finally landed in New Delhi on Thursday, July 4 morning after a 16-hour long journey in a charter from Barbados. It's been a few days since India won the T20 World Cup, but their travel was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl in Barbados.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2024 10:15 IST
Team India, T20 World Cup 2024 champion returns home Live: Indian team at Delhi hotel, to leave for PM's office soon

It has been a long wait for the champion Indian team back home after Rohit Sharma and his men won the T20 World Cup after 17 years in the Caribbean and the USA. The finale happened last Saturday, June 29 but since then hurricane Beryl has forced a lockdown-like situation in Barbados and other Caribbean regions. Hence, the travel was stopped and the flights and airports weren't operational before a collaborated effort from the BCCI, Indian authorities, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and others helped the team get an Air India charter in Barbados and the team to fly out of the region on Tuesday, July 2 (local time) and the Men in Blue along with their families, a few Indian journalists and BCCI administrators including secretary Jay Shah landed on Thursday, July 4 morning in Delhi.

Live updates :Indian team arrives home after winning T20 World Cup 2024

  • Jul 04, 2024 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The victory parade bus is all decked up and ready!

  • Jul 04, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Cake cutting ceremony to take place soon

    The chefs, the hotel staff and the fans are all ready to witness the cake-cutting. A special tricoloured-cake is done up at ITC Maurya to celebrate the Indian team's T20 World Cup triumph and the team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid alongside other members of the team and the staff will cut the cake before departing for PM's office.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The second star is here!!

    Sanju Samson shared the picture on his Instagram story of the new jersey with 'CHAMPIONS' written on it while the second star of two T20 World Cup trophies being inscribed above the BCCI logo on the kit.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A dancing, special welcome for the players

    Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik Pandya let their feet groove at the beats of the dhol at the ITC Maurya hotel as they danced their heart out before entering the hotel.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A travel day like no other

    A companion like a World Cup trophy, it just can't get better than that. It was a memorable day for the Indian players as they just couldn't get enough of it. All the 15 players took the trophy with them, got pictures clicked, soaked the moment in as the world champions are finally back home.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The cake is being readied and the players will cut that before leaving for PM's office

  • Jul 04, 2024 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Players, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny at team hotel

  • Jul 04, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It will be a busy day for the Indian team and the players

    A lot of things are to be done and achieved on Thursday, July 4 for the Indian team as far as their itinerary goes. At 9 AM, the team is set to leave for the Prime Minister's office. PM Narendra Modi is set to meet the Indian players and congratulate them for winning the World Cup while there is a felicitation ceremony organised. After that, the team is set to leave for Mumbai where a parade is organised at Marine Drive and another function at the Wankhede Stadium.

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Chef at ITC Maurya explains the tricolour cake for Indian team

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Fans were excited to see their heroes in front of them after winning the T20 World Cup

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    ITC Maurya readies itself for a big welcome

    The big posters, a three-storeyed cake with a miniature T20 World Cup trophy, refreshments in tricolour, it's all decked up at ITC Maurya for the welcome of the Indian team at the team hotel.

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The fans line up at ITC Maurya to meet the Indian team

    Like the airport, there is a similar fanfare at the ITC Maurya hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The fans have lined up both outside the hotel and inside to meet their heroes.

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    And the Indian team arrives at the hotel!!

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Fans gather in huge numbers, chant slogans and sing songs

    The love for cricket, the players and the Indian team is too deep and huge for the fans to not miss a chance to catch a glimpse even if there is rain and overcast weather in the capital city. The fans defied security to try and get pictures and selfies with the players. After the team bus left, the fans sang songs and chanted slogans to celebrate the Indian team's homecoming.

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Skipper Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy

    Amid heavy security and congestion of fans and media, skipper Rohit Sharma found a way to have a light moment as he lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in jest as the crowd went berserk. With the rain around, the players and their families were quickly deboarded at the airport and taken to the bus.

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Team India has boarded the bus for hotel

    The Indian contingent has boarded the bus for the team hotel, ITC Maurya, and the bus has left for the hotel amid the fanfare.

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Fans, media and congestion at Delhi Airport

    The Indian contingent landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and despite it being an early rainy morning in the capital city, there were hundreds and thousands of fans and media at the airport welcoming their heroes, trying to catch a glimpse. 

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    After so many hours, days and a long wait - it's finally home!!

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Barbados PM, Indian authorities came together to get the team out of Caribbean

    Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley confirmed that she was doing everything in her power to get the team out of there but she also mentioned that the window was a small one as another hurricane was on the horizon from Wednesday, July 3. Hence, Indian authorities arranged a huge Air India charter, which carried the Indian contingent as well as the journalists stuck in Barbados and left the region on Tuesday, July 2 local time.

  • Jul 04, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Hurricane Beryl ruined plans of return

    Since Sunday (June 30) evening, strong winds and a life-threatening storm has lashed Barbados and there was a lockdown-like situation. It was the tropical hurricane Beryl, which meant that the airports were not operational, flights were cancelled and every single person in the region was urged to stay put at home. The Indian players, their families, journalists and the whole contingent was asked to put at their hotels for the time being.

  • Jul 04, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The Indian team is finally home

    It's been a long wait for not just the players and the whole team but the fans back at home as well to see the champions and the Indian T20 World Cup-winning team has finally returned home following a long 16-hour flight from Barbados.

