Woman bags job with 50% hike just 3 days after getting fired

Lately, many companies have laid off their employees including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and others. While many people were given notice periods to find new jobs, others were just asked to quit without any prior warning. People have been finding it difficult to find a new job during this gloomy time. However, a woman shared on Twitter that she got a job with a 50 percent hike just three days after she was fired.

The Twitter user named @2020LawGrad shared her story and gave hope to those who have been laid off recently. She tweeted, "Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO." She shared the perks of her new job and revealed that she has a 'work from home' option available.

She further said, "This is a reminder to always back yourself. Never let the opinions of others make you question who you are or should be. (I’m saying this after letting myself wallow in self-pity for several days)"

Reacting to her tweet, a user asked, "wow!! did you apply to the better job before being let go on tuesday? or a super fast interview between tues to fri? congrats!" The woman answered, "Just super fast process! My resume was submitted the day I was fired. And I did three rounds of interviews in three days" Another user tweeted, "How do you get a job offer when you’ve been fired from your last job? I always wonder that" She answered, "By being fully transparent with your potential employers about the circumstances that lead to your firing(that’s what I did at least)"

The woman also thanked her followers for the wishes and said, "I just want to thank everyone on here who sent me such kind and supportive messages.. the last week was a rollercoaster but I’m a stronger woman for it."

