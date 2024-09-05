Why video of garlic peeling hack going viral? Internet calling it a 'game changer' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral video of garlic peeling hack

A viral video on social media is captivating viewers with a fresh garlic peeling technique. Posted by Kendall Sherelle Murray (@kendall.s.murray) on Instagram, the video has garnered an impressive 54.2 million views and 1.2 million likes. It showcases an innovative method aimed at making the typically tedious and frustrating task of peeling garlic much easier.

The video demonstrates a method where a pincer tool first hollows out a garlic bulb, then extracts each clove and places it into a bucket of water. This technique has generated significant interest and debate online, with some viewers intrigued by the process, while others question its practicality.

Watch the video:

In a recent video, creator Kendall Sherelle Murray shared that he usually steers clear of whole garlic bulbs because of the peeling hassle, preferring instead to smash garlic on his countertop. He presents this new technique as a possible game-changer, claiming it could revolutionize the garlic peeling process. Although he’s excited about the method, some viewers have criticized it, with one sarcastically noting, “Indian garlic laughing in the corner,” and another calling the video “satisfying to watch.”

Several viewers have shared their tips in the comments, suggesting simpler methods such as cutting the root end, separating the cloves, and lightly smashing them with a knife. According to these recommendations, the cloves nearly peel themselves, which may make the new technique seem unnecessarily complicated.

This viral garlic peeling hack emphasises the continuous pursuit of kitchen efficiency. Regardless of its widespread adoption, it reflects a broader trend of seeking creative solutions for common cooking problems. As enhancing kitchen efficiency remains a priority for many, such techniques are likely to attract attention and prompt conversations among home cooks.

