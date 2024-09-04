Viral video of IndiGo pilot speaking Hindi on passenger request garners laughs and applause | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM IndiGo pilot speaking Hindi on passenger request

A recent Instagram reel has won over many internet users by showcasing a pilot's dedication to making an in-flight announcement in Hindi, even though he wasn’t fluent. Captain Pradeep Krishnan, an IndiGo pilot from Tamil Nadu, was flying from Chennai to Mumbai when a passenger asked him to deliver the announcement in Hindi.

Taking on the challenge, Krishnan rose to the occasion with a memorable announcement. In a video shared by Krishnan on Instagram, he introduces himself in Hindi: “Namaskar, mera naam Pradeep Krishnan hai. Mera first officer ka naam Bala hai. Hamara lead ka naam Priyanka hai. Hum aaj Chennai se Mumbai jaayenge, 35,000 mein udayenge, pura distance 1,500 kms hai, pura time one hour ek ghante thirty minutes hai, jaane ke time turbulence hoga, hum seat belt daalenge, main bhi daalenge. Dhanyawad (Namaskar, my name is Pradeep Krishnan. My first officer’s name is Bala. Our lead is Priyanka. Today, we will be flying from Chennai to Mumbai at an altitude of 35,000 feet, covering a distance of 1,500 kms. The total time of the flight is one hour and 30 minutes. There might be turbulence during the journey, so please keep your seat belts fastened. I will also wear a seat belt. Thank you).”

Krishnan who is also a content creator, shared the video with the caption: “A very sweet passenger asked me to make an announcement in Hindi. indha vechuko!!!!! I genuinely tried.”

Watch the viral video:

Krishnan’s effort to deliver a Hindi announcement swiftly turned into a viral hit, amassing over 1.3 million views online. The pilot's endearing attempt set social media abuzz, with users inundating the comment section with their responses.

One Instagram user commented, “That’s the sweetest announcement.” Another user wrote, “I’d love to hear this live on my flight from or to Chennai! Sounds a lot fun.” Some wished they could have seen the passenger's reaction, commenting, “You should have taken a video of passenger’s expression… Missed it… I wish I was there in this flight…”

ALSO READ: 'Humanity still exists': Residents carry dog on cot while navigating neck-deep floodwaters in Gujarat | WATCH