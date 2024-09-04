'Humanity still exists': Residents carry dog on cot while navigating neck-deep floodwaters in Gujarat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Residents carry dog on cot while navigating neck-deep floodwaters in Gujarat

The recent floods in Gujarat have brought widespread devastation, with social media flooded with videos showcasing the extent of the damage. Amid these tragic scenes, a touching moment has surfaced, capturing the hearts of many. A viral video shows a group of courageous individuals rescuing an elderly dog from the floodwaters using a makeshift cot while wading through deep water. The video shared on Instagram, has gained significant attention.

The video captures houses submerged in floodwaters, with residents carrying a dog on a cot. It was shared with the caption, "An elderly dog was stranded in the Vadodara floods, but the whole community united to rescue it safely."

The video from Gujarat quickly went viral, earning widespread praise for the residents, with many commenting that "humanity is still alive." The caption also noted, "This wholesome act of compassion and love is truly inspiring—a strong reminder to never leave anyone behind in times of need."

Watch the wholesome video:

Reacting to the viral video an Instagram user, one user commented, “This makes you believe in humanity once again! God bless these people, “This makes you believe in humanity once again! God bless these people.” Another user said, “Same planet where humanity is doubted every now and then.” A third user praising the efforts of the residents commented, "I wish you all succeed the best in your life".

This video, posted on September 3, has since received over 13,000 likes and 200 comments.

In the recent bout of rainfall, Gujarat has experienced 105 percent of its average annual precipitation in just a few days. The floods have claimed the lives of at least 28 people and displaced thousands. Following the heavy rains and severe flooding, the state government has initiated relief and cleanup operations in various regions.

