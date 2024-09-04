Farmer rolls his way to Collector's office with list of unheard corruption complaints | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Screengrab from the viral video.

In a unique protest, a man named Mukesh Prajapati, rolled on the road with a string of documents around his neck to reach the district collector's office in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. He is said be from the village Kakariya Talai in MP. He is demanding action against his village sarpanch for alleged corruption. A video of him rolling on the road with a bundle of evidence around his neck is trending high on social media, captivating the attention of many. Not only this, the video was also shared by the Congress Party's MP's official X handle.

Following the incident, Neemuch district collector Himanshu Chandra directed officials to probe the man's complaint a fresh. While talking to reporters, the man said that he has been highlighting his grievances for the past 6 to 7 years but no action has been taken by authorities.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mamta Khede said Prajapat had come with a complaint against a sarpanch, and the Panchayat and Rural Development had already conducted a probe into the allegations levelled by him. Following the protest, a fresh probe will be conducted on the district collector's direction, Khede said.

This is not the first that someone finds this unique way to protest against the corruption in the system. Earlier this year in July, an elderly farmer rolled on the floor of the collector's office in the Mandsaur district alleging the administration did not address his grievance of land-grabbing.

