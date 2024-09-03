Pakistani pilot cleans airplane windscreen before take-off, video sparks mixed reactions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Pakistani pilot cleans windscreen before take-off

Although aircraft inspection and cleaning are standard procedures before a flight, a Serene Air pilot in Pakistan was recently filmed cleaning the plane’s windscreen. The video, which was shared on X, quickly went viral on social media. While some viewers noted that this is a routine practice for pilots, others found the footage amusing and reacted with humour.

The video begins with the pilot leaning out of the plane window to clean it from the outside. After finishing, he returns to the aircraft. Passengers waiting for their flight recorded the video, and their reactions included mocking the pilot. One man can be heard saying, "Bechara pilot kapda maar raha hai. Meri gaadi pe bhi kapda maar de, iski meharbani ho (Poor pilot is cleaning the window. He can also clean my car, God will bless him)."

Watch the viral video:

Shared on September 2, the video has quickly garnered nearly nine lakh views. It has also received over 6,700 likes, with the count continuing to rise. Many viewers have flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. One X user commented, “Quite common. If pilots wish to do it, it's OK. They can always ask for help but someone wishes to do it should be fine."

Another user commented, “Hilarious. This could happen only in Pakistan." A third user joined in the banter and wrote, “What the hell is this? Seriously?!” A fourth user came in defence of the pilot and said, “It's very common, and it's not derogatory to clean the glass of your vehicle. We all do it.”

