Bold Care co-founder spends lakhs after sharing his debit card details on social media | See Post

Rahul Krishnan spends lakhs after sharing card info

Rahul Krishnan, a co-founder of Bold Care, took to social media to share his debit card details, encouraging strangers to make purchases with his money in celebration of "Sextember." The entrepreneur ended up spending lakhs in what turned out to be a highly successful publicity stunt for Sextember, an initiative by Bold Care aimed at making September a month dedicated to raising awareness about men's sexual health and wellness.

Yesterday, in an unexpected turn of events, Krishnan publicly disclosed his SBI debit card information, including the card number, expiry date, and security code, on the social media platform X. He announced that he would cover the expenses for unknown individuals and also provided OTPs for authentication on the same platform.

Krishnan spent the next few hours sharing OTPs on a public platform, allowing those making purchases to use his debit card. His only condition was that orders should not exceed ₹1,000.

Rahul Krishnan's post garnered an incredible 3 million views in under 24 hours. After publicly sharing his SBI debit card details, he went on to post numerous OTPs he received on X. He ended up covering the cost of people's purchases on Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, Myntra, and other platforms.

Four hours into sharing OTPs, Krishnan paused and updated his followers that there was still ₹3 lakhs available on the card for more purchases. He continued sharing OTPs for another hour before finally stopping when his number was blocked, likely due to the risks associated with publicly sharing OTPs.

Rahul Krishnan, a co-founder of Bold Care, which provides men's sexual health products and consultations, started the company with Rajat Jadhav, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav in 2020. In 2023, Krishnan was recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in the Retail and E-commerce sector. He holds a degree from the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy, as noted on his LinkedIn profile.

