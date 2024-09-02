Viral video: Bengaluru man commentates on cricket match in Sanskrit, takes Internet by storm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANSKRITSPARROW Viral video

Viral video: Can you imagine watching a cricket match LIVE with a Sanskrit commentary? It would be a different experience, wouldn’t it be? The same was thought about a man from Bengaluru who turned his idea into reality during a local street cricket game and left the internet awestruck with his fluent speaking skills of Sanskrit. A clip of the interesting episode was shred by Samashti Gubbi on Instagram.

What’s there in the viral video?

A man is seen providing a live commentary of a local cricket match in Sanskrit, which also included a little bit of sledging. His voice rose as the batter striked the ball, just like a commentator does it on the TV as your favourite batsman hits the ball out of the park. The people around him, holding their phone in their hands, applaud his style and seem exceptionally impressed.

In English, the Sanskrit commentary translates to: “The bowler has the ball in his hand. The bowler is coming from afar. Everyone watches as he delivers a good shot and runs to complete a run. They pause to discuss. Now, let’s see what happens next. Everyone is playing with enthusiasm. The bowler approaches again and delivers another good performance. He’s playing very well. His name is Manjunath. Run fast.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Internet hails the man

Social media users hailed his commentary style and command and fluency over the Sanskrit language.

“Fabulous commentary,” a user wrote.

“Nailed it bro,” another said.