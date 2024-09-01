Patna's traffic quirk: Car owner gets helmet challan while his vehicle enjoys week-long garage vacation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Traffic Police issued a challan for a helmet.

Patna's traffic quirk: In a bewildering turn of events, a car owner in Patna has been issued a traffic challan for not wearing a helmet—despite never having taken his vehicle out of the garage for a week. The unusual incident has left local residents both amused and concerned about the efficiency of traffic management in the city. The car owner came to know about the challan when he received a message on his phone. Since then, he has been trying to get the challan corrected online, but has faced difficulties and is being forced to make multiple attempts to resolve the issue.

Vehicle was in garage for 7-days

On Saturday, August 31, Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Begumpur Par Pokhra in Patna, received a surprising message from the Patna Traffic Police at around 5:30 pm. The message informed him that his car had been fined for a helmet violation. Kumar was taken aback, as his vehicle had been parked and unused for the past seven days.

Upon further investigation, Kumar discovered a crucial error. The challan, which was accompanied by a photograph, showed a young couple on a motorcycle, not in a car. The bike's number plate, BR 01 EV 2598, was similar but different from Kumar’s car number plate, BR 01 FV 2598. The image, reportedly taken near AIIMS Golambar on August 30, was mistakenly linked to his vehicle. Despite filing an online complaint to rectify the error, Kumar has yet to see any resolution from the traffic authorities.

(Input- Bittu Kumar)

Also Read: Zomato agent braves knee-deep floodwaters in Ahmedabad to deliver food, video goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: CT scan reveals parasitic infection from undercooked pork, doctor warns of health risks