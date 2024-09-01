Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
Patna's traffic quirk: Car owner gets helmet challan while his vehicle enjoys week-long garage vacation

In a surprising incident in Bihar's capital, Patna, the traffic police issued a challan to a car owner for not wearing a helmet. The car owner, bewildered by the notice, claimed that he hadn't even taken his car out of the garage for the past seven days.

September 01, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Traffic Police issued a challan for a helmet.

Patna's traffic quirk: In a bewildering turn of events, a car owner in Patna has been issued a traffic challan for not wearing a helmet—despite never having taken his vehicle out of the garage for a week. The unusual incident has left local residents both amused and concerned about the efficiency of traffic management in the city. The car owner came to know about the challan when he received a message on his phone. Since then, he has been trying to get the challan corrected online, but has faced difficulties and is being forced to make multiple attempts to resolve the issue.

Vehicle was in garage for 7-days 

On Saturday, August 31, Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Begumpur Par Pokhra in Patna, received a surprising message from the Patna Traffic Police at around 5:30 pm. The message informed him that his car had been fined for a helmet violation. Kumar was taken aback, as his vehicle had been parked and unused for the past seven days.

Upon further investigation, Kumar discovered a crucial error. The challan, which was accompanied by a photograph, showed a young couple on a motorcycle, not in a car. The bike's number plate, BR 01 EV 2598, was similar but different from Kumar’s car number plate, BR 01 FV 2598. The image, reportedly taken near AIIMS Golambar on August 30, was mistakenly linked to his vehicle. Despite filing an online complaint to rectify the error, Kumar has yet to see any resolution from the traffic authorities. 

(Input- Bittu Kumar)

