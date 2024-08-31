CT scan reveals parasitic infection from undercooked pork, doctor warns of health risks

Follow us on Image Source : X/@EM_RESUS CT scan reveals parasitic infection from undercooked pork.

Emergency room physician Dr. Sam Ghali recently highlighted the dangers of consuming undercooked pork through a viral post on X (formerly Twitter). The post featured a CT scan showing a patient’s leg infested with cysticercosis, a parasitic infection caused by the larvae of the tapeworm Taenia solium. The scan revealed muscle tissue riddled with cysts, depicted as "rice grain calcifications."

Understanding Cysticercosis and its risks

Cysticercosis occurs when Taenia solium larvae invade human tissues after eating undercooked pork containing the parasite’s cysts. These larvae can spread via the bloodstream, forming cysts in muscles or other tissues. While these cysts are often harmless, if the larvae migrate to the brain, they can cause neurocysticercosis, leading to severe neurological symptoms such as seizures and confusion.

Hygiene and infection prevention

Dr. Ghali emphasised that poor hygiene, especially in areas with inadequate sanitation where pigs roam freely, contributes significantly to the spread of this parasite. The infection is transmitted through fecal-oral contamination when individuals with the parasite fail to wash their hands properly. The World Health Organization estimates that around 50 million people are infected with Taenia solium annually, causing approximately 50,000 deaths.

Call for awareness and prevention

Dr. Ghali stressed the importance of prevention, urging the public to avoid raw or undercooked pork and to maintain high personal hygiene standards. He concluded with a warning to prioritise cleanliness and proper food preparation to avoid such potentially fatal infections.

