Man misses Bengaluru-Mumbai flight due to Google Maps miscalculation, internet reacts

A man's day took a turn for the worse when he missed his flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai due to a miscalculation on Google Maps. The man, who was relying on the navigation app to get him to the airport on time, ended up roaming around the street for 3 hours instead of 1.45. This mistake led to him missing his flight and the internet did not hold back in reacting to the situation. Many people sympathised with the man, while others poked fun at the situation.

Ashish Kacholia posted about the incident on social media with a pinch of humour, saying, "Life is relative."

According to Kacholia, he travelled for one hour and forty-five minutes, but it took him three hours to get to the airport, which caused him to miss his flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

“Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because the journey took three hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google Maps,” he wrote on X.

Kacholia added, “Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city.”

“Life is relative,” he concluded.

The post was shared on August 30 and has since garnered thousands of views and comments from a wide range of users. One user wrote, “I think Bengaluru is the only place, where you can’t rely on the travel time shown on Google Maps. Rarely happened in Gurgaon (even though I used to commute from Gurgaon to Delhi every day),” while another one wrote, “Recently, Google predictions have become quite unreliable. Always ask a local if weather conditions are not good in any part of the city.”

