Man offers unlimited thali for just Rs 50, sparking foodies' plea to Zomato | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Man offers unlimited thali for just Rs 50, sparking foodies' plea to Zomato

Finding a full-fledged thali with unlimited refills at a budget-friendly price is a rare treat these days. Yet, a street vendor has managed to beat the odds, offering an Indian thali that includes dal makhani, shahi paneer, boondi raita, salad, chutney, and two large butter naans, all for just ₹50. Business magnate Anand Mahindra shared a video of this vendor on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), calling him the "anti-inflation Tsar of the country." In the viral clip, the vendor sells the ₹50 'Dil Khush' thali, allowing customers to refill their sabzi as many times as they want—be it two, four, six, or even ten times—without any extra cost.

Watch the viral video:

The video has attracted over 1.2 million views and numerous comments. Here are a few of the reactions.

One user commented, “@zomato, please find this hotel and this man." Another user remarked, "An ethical businessman finds greater fulfilment in contributing to the community than just making a profit.” An impressed foodie wrote, "We need more gentlemen like this in my city. I have to pay at least ₹500 for a similar meal." a fourth user appreciated Mahindra's post, commenting, "Wow, your way of noticing all good, motivational stuff from small people is really great."

However, some users raised concerns about the food quality. One remarked, “Unlimited food at such a low price could help those struggling with rising costs. But I’m curious about the quality. Can we get good nutrition for just ₹50? How sustainable is this?"

ALSO READ: What is Vistara meal controversy? X user slams airline, ex-Jet Airways executive explains

ALSO READ: 'Yamaraja' and 'Chitragupta' stage long jump competition in Udupi to highlight pothole problem | WATCH