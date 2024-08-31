Zomato agent braves knee-deep floodwaters in Ahmedabad to deliver food, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Zomato agent braves knee-deep floodwaters in Ahmedabad to deliver food

A Zomato delivery agent garnered widespread praise online for navigating through knee-deep floodwaters to deliver an order during heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Vikunj Shah, a user on X, posted a 16-second video of the act, which quickly went viral. Social media users are now urging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to recognise and reward the delivery man's commitment and perseverance.

To fulfil his duty, the Zomato agent faced severe weather as he navigated through a flooded area. Despite the challenging conditions, he persevered and eventually reached the home where he was scheduled to deliver the order.

The Saurashtra-Kachchh region in Gujarat has experienced heavy rainfall over the past week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a deep depression in the area is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm and make landfall on Friday.

Watch the video:

Zomato responded to Shah’s post as the video of their delivery agent went viral.

The video was also shared by Neetu Khandelwal on X, who urged, “I request @deepigoyal to find this hardworking delivery person and appropriately reward him for his dedication and determination.”

Many people responded to the video by taking on the comments section. One user on X tagged Deepinder Goyal and wrote, “These heroes deserve special recognition.” Another guy commented, “Give this guy an award for providing delivery in extreme weather conditions!!”

Some users also criticised people for ordering food during the extreme weather in Gujarat, suggesting that “Zomato should turn off ordering” in flood-affected areas to protect the safety of delivery personnel.

Heavy rainfall has hit several districts in Gujarat, with Navsari receiving the most at 356 mm. Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal are also heavily impacted. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is overseeing the flood response, instructing officials on safety measures. The floods have severely damaged infrastructure, destroying 62 homes and partially damaging 271 more, along with 22 huts. Relief efforts are in progress, with the Indian Air Force providing essential supplies to stranded residents.

ALSO READ: Man misses Bengaluru-Mumbai flight due to Google Maps miscalculation, internet reacts