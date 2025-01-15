Why has Puma rebranded to 'PVMA' on store boards? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know why Puma rebranded to 'PVMA' on store boards.

One of the world's leading sports brands, Puma, has recently rebranded. The company, which has its iconic logo and popular merchandise, has replaced its name on store boards with 'PVMA'. Many are asking: why did Puma rebrand to PVMA? In this article, we will look into the details of this rebranding and explore the reasons behind it.

For Puma, the new rebranding to PVMA means more than a name change. It is a strategic move that's aimed at solidifying its position in the market and connecting with its target audience in a more meaningful way.

The most important reason for this rebranding is to reflect the evolution of the company. Puma has passed through a lot since its formation in 1948. What was once only a footwear company has now diversified into clothing and accessories for many sports and lifestyle activities. The new name 'PVMA' has been given because they have onboarded PV Sindhu as their brand ambassador.

In many places, the company briefly substituted "PVMA" for the "Puma" signs to honour PV Sindhu and celebrate this partnership.

In India, badminton has gained popularity thanks in large part to PV Sindhu. Her accomplishments at the Badminton World Championships, where she became the first Indian to win five medals, have enthralled the country. In addition, she has inspired many aspiring athletes and cemented her reputation as a sporting hero with her outstanding exploits at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

All about PUMA's partnership

Puma has declared that it will produce badminton-specific merchandise. In collaboration with PV Sindhu, Puma intends to introduce a unique high-performance badminton line that will encompass clothing, accessories, and footwear.

The goal of this collaboration is to take badminton to new heights in India, starting with the 2025 India Open. The business claims that this initiative will be crucial in motivating young athletes and igniting their passion for the game.

According to the News 18 report, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of Puma India, said, “I am proud to be a part of Puma. This partnership will not only promote the sport but will also inspire young players."

“Sindhu is a legend. Her partnership will give a new direction to sports in India," he also said.

Overall, the rebranding of Puma to PVMA is a strategic move, marking the evolution of the brand to be more diversified and inclusive while also being trendy and innovative. It is a bold and necessary step for the company to keep up with changing markets.

ALSO READ: Woman skydives 13,000 feet to unfurl Mahakumbh flag over Bangkok | WATCH