Woman skydives 13,000 feet to unfurl Mahakumbh flag over Bangkok | WATCH

The Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13 at Prayagraj. It is the world's largest human congregation and holds immense significance in Hinduism. The Mahakumbh Mela is set to draw nearly 40 crore devotees from across the globe. As millions of people take part in the religious event, a girl took to the skies to unfurl the Mahakumbh flag.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a girl unfurling the Mahakumbh flag at 13,000 feet over Bangkok. The video was shared by Anamika Sharma, a skydiver from Uttar Pradesh. The line accompanying the video reads, "Prayagraj girl skydiving with Maha Kumbh flag."

The video which has received more than 8.5 million views was captioned, "Inviting people all over the globe for world's largest human gathering-Mahakumbh 2025."

Netizens were in awe of the girl and took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "Skydiving alone is an adventure, but doing it with a flag and such composure is just exceptional."

Another wrote, "This is pure devotion and daring combined. What a way to promote Mahakumbh." A third user commented, "Incredible! What an amazing way to showcase our rich heritage."

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations for such a brave act." One of the comments read, "This is not just a stunt; it's a powerful message to the world."

The Mahakumh Mela is organised every 12 years and the Kumbh Mela takes place every 3 years. This year, it holds immense importance because the celestial positionings of the planets is occurring after 144 years. It is believed that if you take a dip in the holy rivers of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati during Kumbh Mela, you attain freedom from the cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

