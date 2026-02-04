When hunger meets horror: Woman calls delivery agent into a graveyard, internet reacts | Watch A video showing a woman asking a delivery agent to bring food inside a graveyard has gone viral, with social media users calling it a prank and debating whether it crossed a line.

A bizarre video clip circulating online has captured attention and criticism after showing a food delivery agent allegedly being asked to hand over an order inside a dark graveyard late at night.

The short video begins with a delivery worker calling his customer to confirm he has reached the designated location. Calmly, the woman on the phone tells him to walk ahead, pointing out a dog and urging him not to worry. But as soon as the agent steps forward and realises the path leads into a graveyard, he stops in his tracks.

Realising the situation, he refuses to enter. “Graveyard?! It’s completely dark in there … I’m not going inside,” he says on the call. The woman, however, insists he proceed through the gate and complete the delivery.

The exchange takes an unexpected turn when the woman claims she and her friends are “partying” inside the graveyard and wants the food delivered right there. When the agent hesitates further, she accuses him of being afraid of ghosts. The rider makes it clear that his refusal isn’t about superstition but about safety and the appropriateness of entering a cemetery at night.

Mixed Reactions Online: Safety, Boundaries and Scripted Content

Many users backed the agent’s decision not to enter the graveyard, emphasising that delivery workers should not be expected to step into potentially unsafe or uncomfortable environments to fulfil an order.

Others pointed out broader concerns about workplace safety and respect for boundaries, arguing that creating viral content should not come at the expense of someone’s comfort or psychological well-being.

One of the users wrote, "People often forget that delivery agents are human beings, not robots. Expecting someone to walk into a graveyard just to deliver food is completely unrealistic. If he refused, it was for his safety and peace of mind, and that decision deserves respect." While another one wrote, "Scripted."

