'Nahi, mere paas Canva hai': Street vendor's savage reply to woman leaves internet in splits | Watch video Since being shared online a day ago, the viral video has gone viral on Instagram, garnering 4.3 million views and 1.2 million likes.

New Delhi:

A street food vendor has become the internet's newest star after his savage reply to a woman. The unexpected, no-nonsense reply instantly struck a chord with social media users, turning the vendor into an online sensation and leaving viewers laughing and nodding in agreement at his sharp wit.

What's in the video

The now-viral video shows a woman striking up a conversation with the vendor at his roadside stall. She explains that she hasn't been paid her salary for months and offers to help by redesigning the stall's signage. What follows next is a moment that has clearly struck a chord online.

"Bhaiya paanch mahine se meri salary nahi aayi hai. Hum mein se kisi ki bhi. Aap batao, aapke liye ye design kar dun main?" the woman says, pointing to an old-fashioned sign advertising the vendor's menu.

"Nahi, mere paas Canva hai (No, I have Canva)," the vendor replies, the remark instantly flips the script and lands like a punchline.

Watch the video here

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @bearded.bhatia with the caption: "Pehle hi aura 0 tha ab toh negative me chala gaya. Ghar ghar mein Canva."

Canva is a free-to-use online graphic design tool. It is not clear whether the video is promotional content for Canva.

Internet reacts

Shared on Instagram just a day ago, the video has exploded in popularity, racking up millions of views and likes in no time. The comments section is flooded with jokes, memes, and witty reactions, with many calling it the "most savage reply of the week."

Canva itself replied to the video with a fire emoji and "FAAAAAAAAA".

"Savage as faaaahhhhhhhhhh," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Har Ghar Canva Yojna," another quipped.

Another user in a reply said, "bro is self-sufficient"

"Bhai promotion ke paise maang (Get paid for the promotion),' a user advised.

"Savage AF," another said.

"Life of a graphic designer," said one user.

