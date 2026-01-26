'Doggesh on fire': Dog picks India on world map in Republic Day gesture; netizens in awe | Watch Although the exact date of the video cannot be confirmed, it is going viral as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day.

New Delhi:

A touching video of a loyal Labrador showing a surprising sense of patriotism is quickly winning hearts and going viral across social media. In the 25-second clip, the dog walks along a track with pedestals holding maps of several countries, including Pakistan, England, Germany and India.

The dog passes by the maps of other nations, only to sit proudly beside the map of India. The heartwarming video has so far amassed more than 4.3 lakh views.

Although the exact date of the video cannot be confirmed, it is going viral as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day.

Netizens are overflowing with warmth, leaving heartfelt comments in response to the viral video.

“Oh my god, it gives goosebumps,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Police and army dogs are highly talented. They participate in parades and various operations just like soldiers.”

“Gud one champ! Doggesh on fire,” the third wrote.

“Dog won my heart,” said the fourth one.

Republic Day 2026

India observes Republic Day on January 26 each year to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950. The occasion is celebrated with a grand parade in New Delhi, reflecting the nation’s rich culture, military prowess, and various achievements. It is a day that embodies the spirit of democracy and national pride.

On Monday, India showcased a spectacular demonstration of its defense capabilities and technological progress as part of the Republic Day festivities. The skies over Kartavya Path echoed with the thunderous roar of Rafale and Sukhoi jets, while helicopters performed meticulously coordinated formations representing Operation Sindoor. The 77th Republic Day celebrations revolved around the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, featuring thirty vibrant tableaux depicting Freedom through Vande Mataram and Prosperity through Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Indian Air Force delivered an awe-inspiring flypast, with fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters moving in flawless synchrony.