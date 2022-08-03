What is Commonwealth Games lawn bowls? Twitterati don't know but they're proud of Indian women bagging gold

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lawn Bowls

Desi Twitterati were bowled over India's gold medal win at Lawn Bowls in Commonwealth Games 2022. It was a proud moment for Indians to see the women clenching the medals in their hands and they pompously celebrated the CWG 2022 win. But they also had queries. While tennis, cricket and weightlifting are rather popular games, not many knew about Lawn Bowl. But that didn't stop the celebrations.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu too shared that she was unaware of the sport until India's win. "I saw this long game n I was just amazed seeing how these women made it to the top like a boss. I wish I get to meet them once. Didn’t even know about this sport until they made me curious about it! Hats off!"

"To pursue a lesser-known sport has its own challenges. It's a proud moment for India that our women’s team has made it to the finals of the Women’s fours #LawnBowl event. Best wishes for the finals & keep inspiring India to become a #SportPlayingNation. #CommonwealthGames2022," shared Sachin Tendulkar.

"India created history in the CWG2022, the Indian women's team playing its Maiden final of Lawn Bowl, won the gold medal, the game which no one knew, today everyone wants to know about it, this is your victory Girls," said another.

"Another Super GOLD for Bharat.. Such a great achievement in completely unknown game for majority Indians.. Till yesterday I didn't even know about this game .. Today in Love with it.. Jai Hind," shared a third one. Sample some tweets like these:

India wins Gold Medal at CWG 2022 in Lawn Bowl

The Women's Fours of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayan Moni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey made history for India by bagging a maiden gold medal in lawn bowls, beating South Africa 17-10 in a well-contested final, banking on their positive sprits, hard work, determination and steely nerves to script the best day for the county in this little-known sport.

What is Lawn Bowl?

Bowls, also known as lawn bowls or lawn bowling, is a sport in which the players have the objective to roll biased balls so that they stop close to a smaller ball called a "jack" or "kitty". It is normally played outdoors on a bowling green.

