Wedding photographer turns groom but still clicks pictures of his own bride. Watch

Trending News: In a world where the internet is full of viral videos featuring adorable moments between the bride and groom, this video adds to the treasure trove of such sweet moments that people can't get enough of. Wedding photographers are known for capturing the perfect moments between the bride and groom on their special day, making memories that will last a lifetime. With their expertise in finding the right angles and perfect lighting, it's hard for them not to take a snapshot of their own partner.

A heartwarming example of this is photographer Ayan Sen, who captured some stunning shots of his bride Priya during their own wedding. The video, shared on Instagram by Scylen Photo-Graphics, has gone viral, racking up over 3.3 million views, 272k likes and plenty of reactions. In the video, Ayan can be seen taking candid shots of his wife, capturing her beauty in the perfect light. It's a touching tribute to his love for Priya and a reminder of the magic that wedding photographers can bring to the big day.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and wishes for the newlyweds. Many noted how relatable it was to see a wedding photographer capture the perfect moments of their own wedding. "That's so cute nd congratulations both of you," a user commented. "uffff. Dil pighal gyaa," another user wrote. "Suhaagraat mey bhi yahi mt karte rehna," a third user joked.

Watch the viral video of wedding photographer clicking pictures of bride in his own wedding here:

