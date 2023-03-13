Groom surprises bride with special message from Shah Rukh Khan at wedding function. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @THECRIMSONCIRCLE Groom surprises bride with message from Shah Rukh Khan at wedding function

Trending News: Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven his charm and love for his fans. A heartwarming video of a man surprising his fiancée with a voice note from the superstar at their wedding function is going viral on social media. The groom, Sanjeet, had a picture of SRK on a smartphone’s screen displayed behind him, and soon the voice note from the actor played on the speakers.

In the short clip, SRK congratulated the couple and wished them a happy wedding and a great life together. The video has garnered over 683k views and 69k likes on Instagram, and SRK fans couldn't keep calm about his thoughtful gesture.

The reel has been shared widely on social media, with many fans commenting on how they would faint if they received a similar surprise. A user commented, "I wish Mera Humsafar bhi mujhe surprise kare please." Another user wrote, "What a surprise wow, where can I get such a groom??" A third added, "I would cry forever if someone did that for me."

Watch the viral video of Shah Rukh Khan surprising couple with voice note at wedding function here:

