Bihar groom forgets to attend wedding after getting drunk, bride's family hold relatives hostage

Trending News: In a bizarre turn of events, a groom from Sultanganj village in Bhagalpur forgot to attend his own wedding. Yep, you read that right. Apparently, the man got really drunk the night before and slept through the whole thing. I mean, we have heard of hitting the snooze button, but this guy takes it to a whole new level.

The poor bride and her family were left waiting at the wedding venue, but the groom was a no-show. The next day, he finally came to his senses and stumbled over to the bride's house, but it was too late. The bride wasn't having any of it and refused to marry him. Can you blame her? Who wants to spend their life with someone who can't even show up to their own wedding?

But wait, there's more! The bride's family demanded that the groom's family return all the money they spent on the wedding arrangements. And when they didn't get what they wanted, they took matters into their own hands and held some of the groom's relatives hostage.

Subsequently, authorities were notified of the situation and promptly arrived at the scene to rectify the issue. Thankfully, the police were able to diffuse the situation and according to them, the matter was ultimately resolved.

Meanwhile, in another part of the country, a groom in Tirva Kotwali area of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh called off his wedding because he felt that the bride's 12th-grade marks were not good enough. Of course, the bride's father wasn't having it and accused the groom of cancelling the wedding because he didn't get enough dowry.

