Viral Video: Spider-Man dancing to folk tunes in West Bengal market is a mood; netizens react

Viral Video: You must have participated in a fancy dress competition once in your life. Dressing up as your favourite inspirational character and delivering some inspirational lines on stage always feel good. Now thanks to theme-based parties, people dress up accordingly and share their pictures and videos on the internet. But, have you ever imagined your favourite movie cartoon character dancing to folk music? If not, watch right here.



A video of a man from West Bengal is going viral on the internet, where he can be seen visiting a marketplace dressed up in a Spider-Man costume. Not just this, he also shows some sassy dance moves along with the people who were dancing to folk music. No one knows this anonymous man who enjoyed the moment with other Santhali women and performed along with them. The caption of the video reads, "@mrspider2014 is enjoying at Sonajhuri and vibing with shaotaal naach,"

Watch the video here:

Netizens' reaction to Spider-Man video:

Ever since the video surfaced on the internet, it has grabbed many eyeballs. Internet users are loving the video and are leaving their hilarious reactions to it. Some users have flooded the comment section with fire and laughing emojis. One user wrote, “Made my day”. Another user wrote, “I thik its mr.spider.. who told news reporters, he came to multiverse, marvel studios”, “Spiderman in chappal was epic”, wrote the third user.

Similarly, a few days back, a video of a beggar dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow went viral on the internet. He amazed netizens with his perfect imitation of Johnny Depp as he was seen asking for money, social media users called him “Johnny Debt.”

