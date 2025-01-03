Viral video of little boy’s rendition of popular ghazal Niyat-e-Shauq enthralls internet | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Little boy’s rendition of popular ghazal Niyat-e-Shauq.

A video of a little boy performing the well-known ghazal Niyat-e-Shauq has gone viral on the internet. The young boy's captivating performance of the ghazal, accompanied by his innocent yet powerful voice, is captured in the video, which has been extensively circulated on social media platforms. The child has captured the hearts of millions of people with his impeccable delivery and profound emotional depth, making him an overnight phenomenon. His brilliance has captivated people worldwide, and they have showered him with awards and admiration.

With his father's assistance, the little performer, Nishant Gupta, frequently posts videos of himself singing on Instagram. Nishant has already established a following due to his passion for soulful music and his catchy voice.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Nishant wrote, "Niyat-e-Shauq after so many requests. What a masterpiece originally sung by Noor Jahan ji and Asha ji. I don’t even have the courage to attempt such a masterpiece, but there is a lot to learn in it, so I tried to sing this ghazal. Please forgive me for any mistakes."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, people started commenting on the post. One of the social media users wrote, "That ease and purity," while the other one wrote, "Wow. Amazing rendition for someone so young. You have a bright future young man. Keep it up." The third user wrote, "Awesome! Stay blessed bacha."

