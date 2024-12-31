Bengaluru woman shares nostalgic post from boarding school, netizens draw Taare Zameen Par connection

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Woman's post on her boarding school has a surprising Taare Zameen Par connection

School is a place that is extremely close to one's heart. It is a place where you grow up and make your first friends among others. Therefore, visiting the place much after you have graduated ought to be nostalgic. Recently, a woman from Bengaluru shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) where she reminisced about her boarding school. But, the internet was quick to connect it to the iconic Bollywood film starring Amair Khan and Darsheel Safary, 2007's Taare Zameen Par.

Bengaluru woman's X post garners attention

Aditi Srivastava shared pictures of her boarding school New Era High School in Panchgani. She wrote, "When I first heard that I had to go to boarding school in 1st std, I was so so scared. But after passing 10th, the only scary thing was the thought of leaving this place behind. These were the best years of my life. I can't wait to retire and become a teacher here."

Netizens were quick to draw a Bollywood connection. Several users pointed out that the New Era High School was the filming location of the movie Taare Zameen Par. The post which has now gone viral got more than 96.2K views and over 1.5K likes as of now.

Aditi approved of netizens guess

Confirming the same, Aditi replied to a user and said, "Yess, we were in 3rd standard when they shot the movie here." For the unversed, Taare Zameen Par starred Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in key roles and the movie revolves around a dyslexic child. Now the makers are coming up with its sequel after 18 years. The film is titled Sitaare Zameen Par.

Social media users' reactions

Several users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One of them wrote, "What a beautiful connection! Imagine studying in such an iconic place." Another user commented, "Best school ever! Miss my time there." A third user wrote, "My roommate also attended the same school. I've heard a lot about it from her and can to how you're feeling right now." One user wrote, "Hey this is the Taare Zameen Par wala scenic backdrop. Were the 3 teachers (who were hell bent on discipline) actual school teachers?."

