New Year 2025 celebration: Delhi Police's unique warning style goes viral, social media reacts

In a hilarious twist, Delhi Police is ''inviting'' hooligans to behave on New Year's Eve, and the internet is loving it. Recently, Delhi Police has released a unique warning invitation to those who create a nuisance on special occasions. The innovative and humorous social media posts by Delhi police are being highly appreciated by internet users.

Ahead of the New Year's Eve and night of parties, Delhi Police has put a fun social media post to warn troublemakers. In the post, Delhi Police says that the policemen of the national capital are going to organize a "cell block party" for hooligans.

Delhi Police invites for cell block party

The post begins with New Year's wishes and invites hooligans to a "cell block party". In the invitation, the entire schedule for the day is written for the troublemakers. According to the invitation, anyone caught causing a nuisance on New Year's Eve will spend their celebrations in prison. Through this post, Delhi Police advises people to behave like responsible citizens.

What was written in Delhi Police's social media post?

The Delhi Police social media post continues with a witty description of the event: "The opening performer of this party is a breathalyzer, and the DJ will play 'Buckle Up' and 'DJ Safety First' and the Defensive Driver's Band, and more." It further states that a VIP lounge for troublemakers has also been arranged, where a comfortable sitting area with cold cell bars and hot beats will be available. Additionally, the police assure citizens that there will be transportation facilities in the form of red and blue beacon SUVs, hinting at police intervention for those breaking the law. The police further state that they will use speed cameras to monitor and capture violations.

It also says that if you see anyone coming to this party, just dial 112 and let the good times roll. The place was also mentioned in the post, which was said to be the nearest police station.

Social Media reacts

As soon as this post came on social media, people started having fun by making various comments. One user wrote that it is super creative. Another wrote, "No brother, I will not come to your party." One user suggested to the police that while patrolling highways and roads, they should pay attention to the pubs and bars of the city so that people do not drive after drinking too much and cause accidents.