Viral Video: Man escapes being slashed into pieces while travelling in dysfunctional elevator

A viral video has caught the netizens' attention. In the clip, a man avoided death while travelling in a dysfunctional elevator. As the man was exiting the lift, it suddenly stopped functioning and closed the doors suddenly. As the elevator went down at an accelerated pace, the man showed the presence of mind and avoided getting crushed. The video has left netizens shocked and a lot of discussions are happening around safety protocols on elevators and how one can keep themselves safe.

Man avoids death in elevator

In the video, a man was spotted coming out of a lift. The lift seemed to work completely fine until suddenly it did not. However, when another man tried to step inside the elevator, the lift moved downward at a fast speed. Obviously, it could not be controlled by anyone. The man was still in-between the door when the lift accelerated down while the doors closed. CCTV footage showed the man looking at his phone as he walked into the lift, while the doors closed around him. A minute here and there could have cost him his life.

Netizens react to viral video of man

The man showed the brilliant presence of mind or it was just by luck that he survived this mishap. With his instinct kicking in, a major accident was avoided. The video showed the man hurriedly move backwards as he saved his head from being chopped off between the ceiling of the lift and the floor of the building. As the elevator moved, his life was saved.

Netizens couldn’t keep their calm at the near-fatal accident and expressed their shock over the video in the comments section. One YouTube user wrote, “My biggest nightmare”. Another said, “Oh my god (sic)!”

