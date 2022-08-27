Viral video: Indian woman twerk on Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma at kitty party; netizen says 'Aunties on fire'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDEONATION.TEB Viral video

Each day several videos and pictures surface on the internet and go viral. Recently, a video from the lady's kitty party has garnered the attention of the netizens. In the viral video, the ladies can be seen having fun as they enjoy food and dance together. Dressed in Indian sarees, each of them is having a time of her life. Their energetic dance moves have impressed the social media users who are re-sharing the video and bombarding it with epic comments. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of videonation.teb. The on-screen caption of the video read, "Aunties on fire."

Watch the video below:

In the video, all the women can be seen dancing to the tunes of Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's song Kala Chashma. One of them can also be seen twerking as they all take up a dance challenge. Netizens found the video too amusing and bombarded the post with hilarious comments. Several users dropped laughing and fire emojis. One of them wrote, "Sky is limit..Have fun." Another said, "Ye bhi shi h."

A few days back, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show host and singer Demi Lovato also grooved on the popular song Kala Chashma which is from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

Baar Baar Dekho is a 2016 release and the film has amassed love and adoration from the audience for its spectacular playlist which includes songs like Kho Gye Hum Kahan, Sau Aasman, Dariya, and Kala Chashma among many other hits.

Also read: Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Residents gear up to vacate their homes | Exclusive pics, videos

Read More Trending News