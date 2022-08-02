Viral Video: Feather and hammer dropped on moon from same height. What happened next will boggle your mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image of moon

A video shot at the moon is currently going viral on social media. It showed an astronaut conducting a scientific experiment on the lunar surface in which the man dropped a hammer and feather from the same height, It's anyone's best guess, which item would land on the surface first if the experiment was conducted on Earth. But when performed on the moon, the result was mind-boggling but not something science does not support.

Viral video of feather and hammer dropped on moon

A video shared by NASA showed what happened when a feather and a hammer were dropped on the moon's surface at the same time. In the clip, the two objects were seen falling at the same pace and hitting the lunar surface at the same time. This is something that would not happen on Earth due to the presence of the atmosphere. On the moon, when the objects were in free fall, the result was something else.

The scientific reason behind the viral video

Italian scientist Galileo Galilei experimented with his theory by dropping two spheres of different masses from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to demonstrate that their time of descent was independent of their mass. This was contrary to what Aristotle had taught: that heavy objects fall faster than lighter ones, and in direct proportion to their weight. On the moon, there is no atmosphere -- and therefore no aerodynamic drag to slow the fall of high surface area objects. See this for yourself in the viral space video.

The video was captioned, "A hammer and feather dropped from the same height, reach the lunar surface simultaneously thanks to the lack of air resistance (sic)."

