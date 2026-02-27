New Delhi:

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The couple got married in Telugu-Andhra and Kodava traditions, honouring their cultural roots. Fans have been sharing and commenting on the dreamy wedding pictures that the couple released on Thursday evening.

From the flowers to the wedding attire, everything at the ceremony sparked conversation online. But, one small but striking detail stood out to fans, the 'kala teeka' on Rashmika and Vijay's cheeks. This subtle mark added a meaningful cultural touch to the pictures. Read on to know why the couple wore a 'kala teeka' on their cheeks at their wedding.

Why Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'kala teeka' on their cheeks at their wedding

In the official wedding pictures shared on Instagram, Rashmika and Vijay can be seen with a small black mark on their cheeks, known as a Kala Teeka or Drishti Pottu. In South Indian weddings, it is a common practice, particularly in Telugu and Tamil households. The tiny kohl dot may look simple, but it carries a deep meaning. It is believed to guard the couple against the evil eye and negative energies.

Usually, the mark is applied by parents or elders in the family. It is a quiet gesture filled with affection and concern, and is considered more than a ritual. Take a look below:

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding attire

For this special occasion, the Thamma actress Rashmika wore a rich rust saree with striking red-border, designed by Anamika Khanna. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda chose an ivory dhoti silhouette and paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, styled by Ami Patel.

Also Read: Kalyani Priyadarshan recalls Vijay waiting as Rashmika walked towards him: 'What a privilege to witness'