This optical illusion will make you dizzy! Can you find any curved lines?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER optical illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Optical illusions have a fascinating way of captivating our minds and challenging our perception of reality. These mind-bending images have the power to make us question what we see and leave us feeling amazed. Recently, an old optical illusion has resurfaced on the internet, captivating people once again and leaving them feeling a bit dizzy.

The viral optical illusion features a pattern of green lines outlining grey squares. The challenge is to find curved lines within this illusion. As people engage with the image, they find themselves puzzled and bewildered. Some individuals express their desire for the illusion to 'stop', while others claim to perceive only straight lines. Some even suggest techniques like 'focusing' or 'crossing eyes slightly' in an attempt to reveal the true nature of the optical illusion.

Author Steve Stewart-Williams shared this powerful illusion on Twitter, remarking on its ability to deceive our visual system. At first glance, the lines in this optical illusion appear curved. However, when one focuses on any individual line, it miraculously appears straight.

The optical illusion gained significant attention since it was shared on July 13. It has already garnered over 59k views, and the numbers continue to rise. Reactions to the optical illusion have been varied and intriguing. Some individuals acknowledged its deceptive nature, calling it a "good one" and admitting to feeling confused and even dizzy.

Others expressed their desire for the illusion to stop. Many people wondered why our visual system doesn't allow us to see the lines as straight, while others shared techniques they found helpful in perceiving the true form of the lines, such as focusing or slightly crossing their eyes.

Read More Trending News