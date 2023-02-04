Vani Jairam passes away: Twitter mourns the loss of legendary vocalist

Follow us on Image Source : TWIITTER Vani Jairam passes away: Twitter mourns the loss

Legendary vocalist Vani Jairam was found dead at her Chennai residence on Saturday. This comes days after she was conferred the third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. According to reports, she apparently fell and suffered a forehead injury at her residence in Chennai's Haddows Road, Nungambakkam. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Her death came as a big shock to the music industry.

After her passing, her admirers expressed their sorrow on the microblogging platform. They extended their condolences to the renowned vocalist. One user wrote, "Your songs will live on forever.. Legend of Indian music." Another user tweeted, "Today, Bharat lost another musical gem. Padma Bhushan Vani Jairam."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Jairam broke onto the music scene with the song Bole Re Papihara from Jaya Bachchan's debut as a leading lady in the 1971 film Guddi. She has done playback for over a thousand Indian movies.

She has recorded over 10,000 songs across languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among others. For 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, and Jairam was one of the recipients. The Padma Awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. Unfortunately, Jairam has passed away before receiving the honour.

WITH INPUTS FROM PTI

