Mumbai: Man shares video of duo who misbehaved in local train, police responds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image of Mumbai local train.

A man who was travelling in a Mumbai local train bumped into two misbehaving ‘lawyers,' as they called themselves. One of them, a woman, rested her legs on the seat opposite to her. When the man, Prashant asked her to remove her legs, she started an argument.

Prashant, who calls himself, a Mumbai-based photojournalist, shared the video of their argument on Twitter. He also tagged the Railway authorities along with the Mumbai police in the post. In the video, Prashant is seen requesting the passengers to remove their legs constantly. However, they do not pay any heed to him. Then the woman starts an argument. She also tells him that he can’t record their video. “Yes, we are lawyers,” she is heard saying in the video.

“@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this,” Prashant wrote.

"Let’s hope that the @Central_Railway @GM_CRly will be able to catch those people and give them some sense of this to behave in public," he added.

After the matter came to their notice, Mumbai Police tagged GRP Mumbai in the comments section. The video evoked several reactions on Twitter.

"They are defaming the most ethical profession. Strict action should be taken by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Lawyers should follow ethics and have a civic sense," wrote one user.

"Good work Prashant. Even if it's a small mistake people tend to ignore. Such negligence later leads to bigger nuisance. Control it while u can n u did it. Rest people might laugh at u but be proud of urself. U did the right thing.Look at the audacity of girl to call herself a lair," wrote another.

ALSO READ | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares cleaning video of Vande Bharat train

Read More Trending News