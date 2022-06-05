US woman finds USD 36,000 cash in couch purchased on Craigslist, here's what she did next

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A couch stashed with cash was purchased online for free

When a woman made a purchase of a couch on Craigslist, little did she know what lay ahead of her. Upon delivery, the California-based woman Vicky Umodu found that USD 36,000 was stashed away in her couch which she got for free on the advertising website.

Read: Man brings street dog to life by performing CPR, Twitter hails its hero | WATCH

"I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house. I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in" Vicky told ABC7 from her home in Colton, near Los Angeles this week, as per news agency AFP.

However, the free couch had thousands of dollars hidden inside it. Vicky found a lump in one of the cushions. Upon searching a bit, she found several envelopes filled with cash -- thousands of dollars' worth.

Read: What! Shin-chan was banned in India? Know all the controversies around Japanese manga series

Instead of keeping the cash with herself and spending it on her expenses, Vicky chose to return it. She contacted the previous owners of the couch with the help of her son and reached out to them regarding the discovered cash. The family, to whom the couch belonged to, said they had no idea where all the money had come from.

Thanking Vicky for her honest ways, the family gifted her USD 2,000, which is enough to buy the refrigerator she needs for her new home.