UP man carries giant 20-foot crocodile on his shoulders, netizens react after video goes viral | WATCH

UP man carries a giant 20-foot crocodile on his shoulder.

An exciting incident has come to light from Hamirpur district of UP. Here a young man carried a 20 feet long and 1.5 quintal crocodile on his shoulder and left it in the Yamuna River. The video of this incident is going viral on social media, seeing which people were surprised.

According to the India Today reports, a huge crocodile was seen in an old pond in Pauthiyakhurd village, which has a large population in the Lalpura police station area in Hamirpur. Since last month there has been panic among the villagers after seeing the crocodile. People had stopped going near this pond.

The villagers informed the forest department officials about this matter. After receiving the information, the forest department team reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The team started the rescue operation to catch the crocodile. After several days of hard work, the forest department team finally caught the crocodile with the help of the villagers. After this, it was tied.

Take a look at the viral video:

A forest department employee carried the crocodile on his shoulder and went to release it in the Yamuna River. During this, people present on the spot made a video on their mobile. The crocodile was so huge that it seemed difficult to carry it on the shoulder.

A forest department official said that the team was working for several days to catch this huge crocodile. Finally, success was achieved. The young man carried it on his shoulder and released it into the river. This video has now gone viral on social media and people are praising this adventure.

