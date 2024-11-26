WATCH: UP groom turns superhero, chases thief who stole 'currency note' from his garland

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL UP groom chases thief in a funny video.

A strange incident has come to light in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. During a wedding, the groom was riding a horse, all the preparations were being made then suddenly a thief ran away after pulling the garland of notes from the groom's neck. The groom did not like it. In anger, he left the wedding rituals and chased the thief. The groom became 'Superman' to catch the thief who was running away in a mini-truck. Risking his life, he caught the thief and beat him up badly. The video has gone viral on social media in no time.

What happened to the groom

The incident is from Dungrawali village of Meerut. According to the India Today reports, when the groom was going to his own wedding, a person pulled the garland of notes from his neck. Before the groom could understand anything, the young man fled from the spot. Seeing this, the groom got so angry that he left the wedding rituals in between and ran after the thief. The thief started running away sitting in a loader vehicle, then the groom hung on the window of the vehicle to catch him. He asked the driver to stop the vehicle but the thief did not stop.

Take a look at the viral video here:

After this, the groom entered the car through the window. After some time, the car stopped. The groom got out of the car, caught the thief and started beating him. After some time, more of his friends arrived. All of them started beating up the thief. However, the owner of the transport company to which the mini-truck belonged has told a different story. He said that on Saturday his driver Jagpal was driving the car from the highway. Meanwhile, a wedding procession was passing and the groom was standing on the road. The mini-truck touched the groom. Angered by this, people from the groom's side caught the driver and beat him up badly. The police have been informed about this.

