A former techie in Frankfurt, now begs in Bengaluru streets, video goes viral | WATCH

It is with this particular backdrop that the world is progressing in technology, and the demand for skilled tech professionals has increased manifold. Recently, a video became viral on the social media fraternity showing a former techie who had once worked in Frankfurt, now begging on the streets of Bengaluru. The video caught many's attention, sparking a heated debate about India's ailing techie classes.

A man named Sharath Yuvarj has shared a series of videos of the Bengaluru man on Instagram. He has been seen begging on the streets of Jayanagar. The techie has described the situation in the video, he said the loss of his parents and girlfriend pushed him into alcohol dependency, leaving him homeless and begging for survival.

When Sharath asks the techie, "What is your qualification?" He said, "I am an engineer. I was working at Mindtree in Global Village. When I lost my parents I started boozing, sir."

In the video, the techie spoke passionately about topics like philosophy, meditation and science.

Sharath has been searching for the man now whom he initially encountered on JSS College Road in Jayanagar 8th Block. However, when Sharath offered assistance to the techie, he refused to take any help.

In a story on Instagram, Sharath said, “We are searching for the person every day in Jayanagar's surroundings, and we aren't able to find him. We will meet the Bengaluru city commissioner and Jayanagar police on Monday and seek their help to trace this person. Let's hope the best tracing him is our first task.”

The viral video of the techie begging on the streets of Bengaluru serves as a harsh reminder of how easily an individual can fall from grace in the competitive world of technology.

