Railways shares VIDEO of TTE performing CPR on conscious passenger, get schooled on social media

A video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Saturday triggered an online row. In the video that has gone viral on social media, a ticket checker (TTE) could be seen performing CPR on a 70-year-old passenger who allegedly suffered a heart attack during the journey.

Although, the Railways shared to clip to laud the employee, it drew ire of doctors and medical professionals. While many users praised Railways and lauded the employee for timely intervention, the medics raised concern over the violation of protocols. According to them, the patient was awake and performing CPR on conscious man is a violation of medical protocols and can result in legal liability.

Referring the TTE as "life saver", the Railway Ministry took to social media platform X and said, "While travelling in the general coach of train number 15708 'Amrapali Express', a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack. The TTE deployed there immediately gave CPR and saved the life of the passenger. The passenger was then sent to the hospital at Chhapra railway station."

A user named Dr Amit Pradhan hit out at the Railways and wrote, "Performing CPR on a patient who is conscious is very dangerous and wrong." Meanwhile, another user Dr Shariq Shamim, who happens to be a cardiologist wrote, "He is awake, you DO NOT do CPR on awake person. You don't do CPR just for heart attack. Govt officials should not post such misleading articles."