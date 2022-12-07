Tinder asks netizens about their first crush sending them in major nostalgia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tinder asks netizens about their first crush

First loves are incredibly special to everyone; even if a person forgets about other significant people in their life, the memory of their first love endures. The first crush is when you experience the feeling of falling in love with someone at first sight. The well-known dating app Tinder, which is known for bringing people together and creating love stories, recently shared a post on their official social media account that made internet users feel nostalgic.

On Wednesday, Tinder India took to their Twitter account and asked a question to netizens. The question read, "Let's see if you remember the name of your first crush."

As soon as they shared the question, people flocked to the comment section, remembering their first crush. Some people also came up with epic replies that left the internet in splits.

While some users bluntly shared the names of their first crushes, others shared lists of crushes.

Some people picked Bollywood celebrities as their first crushes, while others named their teachers.

A few people also named some Hollywood stars and animated characters as well.

Tinder also replied to a few comments, and the reply left everyone in stitches. One user wrote, "My crush got into a relationship today." The dating platform replied, " that’s your cue to download tinder."

The comments section was filled with nostalgia and people recalling their first crushes. The post has received over 1k likes and numerous replies.

