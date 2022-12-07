Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Live tv
search
MCD ELECTIONS (Total seats 250)
BJP
--
CONG
--
AAP
--
OTH
--
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Tinder asks netizens about their first crush sending them in major nostalgia

Tinder asks netizens about their first crush sending them in major nostalgia

Tinder India questions internet users about their first crushes and the comment section will bring back memories of your first love. Check out.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 22:46 IST
Tinder asks netizens about their first crush
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tinder asks netizens about their first crush

First loves are incredibly special to everyone; even if a person forgets about other significant people in their life, the memory of their first love endures. The first crush is when you experience the feeling of falling in love with someone at first sight. The well-known dating app Tinder, which is known for bringing people together and creating love stories, recently shared a post on their official social media account that made internet users feel nostalgic.

On Wednesday, Tinder India took to their Twitter account and asked a question to netizens. The question read, "Let's see if you remember the name of your first crush."

As soon as they shared the question, people flocked to the comment section, remembering their first crush. Some people also came up with epic replies that left the internet in splits. 

While some users bluntly shared the names of their first crushes, others shared lists of crushes. 

Some people picked Bollywood celebrities as their first crushes, while others named their teachers.

A few people also named some Hollywood stars and animated characters as well.

Related Stories
Tinder Hot Takes feature to allow users to chat before they match

Tinder Hot Takes feature to allow users to chat before they match

The Tinder Swindler goes to Hollywood: Simon Leviev to star in his own dating show?

The Tinder Swindler goes to Hollywood: Simon Leviev to star in his own dating show?

Tinder sued Google over an in-app payment monopoly

Tinder sued Google over an in-app payment monopoly

Bumble ‘Stand For Safety’ initiative will help people to combat hate, bully and discrimination: Know

Bumble ‘Stand For Safety’ initiative will help people to combat hate, bully and discrimination: Know

Tinder also replied to a few comments, and the reply left everyone in stitches. One user wrote, "My crush got into a relationship today." The dating platform replied, " that’s your cue to download tinder." 

The comments section was filled with nostalgia and people recalling their first crushes. The post has received over 1k likes and numerous replies.

 

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar demise & Sidhu Moose Wala's death top Google's Most Searched Events of 2022

Also read: Google's Most Searched People of 2022: Johnny Depp tops; Will Smith to Rishi Sunak, know full list

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Latest News