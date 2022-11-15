Steve Jobs' sandals from 1970s sold for Rs 1.76 crore at auction

Follow us on Image Source : AP Steve Jobs sandals have been sold off for Rs 1.76 crore at an auction

Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs was a visionary and changed the tech world in his own right. He was also known for his simple style and was always for a black T-shirt, blue denim, and white sports shoes for his company's launch events. Despite being one of the richest people in the world, Jobs' simplicity won people over. Now, his sandals from the 1970s have been sold off at an auction for a price of USD 218k or Rs 1.76 crore. Items that belong to famous personalities are collectibles that fetch huge values at auctions. Jobs' sandals were one of them.

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly USD 220,000, according to an auction house. The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday.

Sandals have Jobs' feet imprint

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website. The sandals were expected to bring USD 60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was USD 218,750, Julien’s said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission. Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

(With AP News inputs)

