Baby elephant tickling reporter during shoot is the cutest thing on the internet; Twitter says 'show stealer'

The Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is most renowned for its efforts to protect elephants. The trust frequently posts adorable elephant films; most recently, they uploaded a clip of a baby elephant tickling a reporter while he was recording. The heartwarming footage is making the rounds on the internet, and many are in awe of it.

The viral video shows a journalist doing reporting while a number of elephants stand in the background. The next scene in the clip shows the elephant gently tickling the reporter with its trunk. The reporter then starts giggling as the elephant places its trunk on his face.

The footage caught on camera captured the hearts of netizens, and it went viral in no time. It was uploaded on the Instagram page of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The young elephant's name was disclosed in the caption; it was "Kindani" who stole the show. The caption read, "Everyone wants to be the star! Kindani was so inspired by Alvin’s performance that she decided to steal her own moment in the spotlight."

Netizens rushed to the comment section, reacting to the video. One user wrote, "he really tried. The moment it touched the ear, I'd be crying with laughter." Another user wrote, "That was so professional I would not have gotten past the trunk on the head." A third user commented, "Priceless! She was determined to cut your performance short! You did pretty well though." A user also wrote, "The best smile that I've had this morning! Great job, Alvin and thank you for highlighting the work by SWT."

While everyone was gushing about the adorable baby elephant, others were praising the reporter for her professionalism and fortitude. The video garnered over 6.5 lakh views and 60 thousand likes on the internet.

