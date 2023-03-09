Snake wraps around woman’s hand during aarti but she keeps on dancing. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Snake wraps around hand of woman dancing in aarti at Hanuman temple

Viral News: During the Holi festival, a unique incident occurred in the Jam Sawali Hanuman temple located in Chhindwara district located near Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh border, which left everyone stunned. While performing the maha aarti, a woman suddenly found a snake wrapped around her hands. However, the surprising part was that the snake did not harm the woman in any way and left her hand quietly after some time. The incident was caught on camera, and people soon started associating it with a miracle.

The temple is located 12 kilometers away from the Sausar headquarters and is famous for its Sri Hanuman miraculous temple, where the idol of Hanumanji is in a reclining position, and water continuously flows from his navel. It is believed that attending the morning and evening aarti and taking the water that comes out of Hanumanji's navel can cure mental illnesses and ward off evil spirits. Therefore, a fair is held here for people suffering from such problems, and they participate in the aarti.

Watch the viral video of snake wrapping around hand of woman dancing in maha aarti at Hanuman temple here:

The incident of the snake wrapped around the woman's hand during the maha aarti has left everyone surprised, and people are associating it with a miracle. It is believed that such occurrences happen in the presence of divine powers and are an indication of divine intervention. The incident has sparked curiosity among the visitors, and many are visiting the temple to witness the miraculous event themselves.

