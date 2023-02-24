Snake crawls up on Florida woman sunbathing in her garden. Watch how she reacted

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WOWTERRIFYING Viral video of snake crawling up on sunbathing woman

Fear of snakes is a common and widespread phenomenon among humans. Studies suggest that this fear may be hardwired into our brains due to evolutionary factors, such as the potential danger posed by venomous snakes. However, even non-venomous snakes can evoke fear and discomfort in many people. A video of a woman encountering a snake while sunbathing outside her house in Florida has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the woman enjoying the summer weather by sunbathing in a bikini and peacefully lying on a towel spread on a pool chair in her garden. The woman had a fright when the snake unexpectedly crawled up her leg during the sunbathing session. The clip shows the thin snake slithering onto the woman's leg and causing her to jump up and run across her yard.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘@WowTerrifying’ with the following caption, “Everyone loves relaxing in the sun…” It has received over 1.8 million views and 24k likes.

Watch the viral video of snake crawling up on sunbathing woman here:

Although the snake was likely harmless, the incident highlights the fear that many people have towards snakes in the region, which is home to numerous snake species, including almost 50 documented species.

A woman retweeted the video explaining a similar snake encounter she had. "This happened to me when I lived in Florida ?? It was near my face. I screamed so loud I scared the snake away. Canada didn't seem so bad after that lol," she wrote.

"This literally happened to me except I caught it under my chair #Florida," another user commented. "Just a gardener snake or racer, not poisonous, but will scare the crap out of almost anyone," a third user stated.

