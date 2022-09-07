Shocking! Man in America orders chicken wings from DoorDash, gets bones and note instead

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMDAMIENSANDERS A man in America received leftover bones instead of chicken wings from DoorDash app

A man in America, Damien Sanders got a shock while receiving a food order from an app called DoorDash. He shared a video on his social media platform showing his food all eaten and a written note from the delivery guy. According to Damien, he had ordered fries, chicken wings and a drink from a restaurant through the food delivery app. In the viral video, when he opened the package it only had the leftover bones of the chicken wings, no fries and an intact packed drink with a shocking note.

Damien read the note which said, “I’m sorry and 8 (ate) cho (your) food. I am broke and hungry, consider it you are paying it forward. I’m quitting this lame a** job anyway. Be blessed, Your truly DoorDash Guy (sic).” He posted the video with the caption, “The ‘original’ video. yeah its me! Cmon Now DoorDash Nikka, Not My Chicken!”.

As soon as the video got viral. netzines started pouring their views by commenting on the post. The Instagram users however have mixed reactions, some of them called the video fake while others requested the man not to file a complaint. One of the Instagram users requested not to file any complaint, he wrote, “It’s ok , forgive him,”. Another said, “God bless you. Sir please do not take any action against the delivery boy.” While someone commented, “Well u definitely made it up.”

“He could have just not delivered it and went on his own way. People will do anything for publicity,” commented another cyber surfer. Another user commented, "Dude writes the way you talk. Either fake or you can’t blame him for being your alter ego lol.” The video has garnered more than 3,300 views

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMDAMIENSANDERSInstagram users pouring comments on the viral video

Getting food delivered at our doorstep has made our lifestyles really sorted though these online food delivery apps have their own drawbacks. Earlier also, many videos came up showing the hectic workload on these delivery agents. Many similar incidents have been doing the rounds in recent time.

