Saudi Arabia sells sandals for Rs 1 lakh, internet user says 'We Indians use them as toilet footwear'

The recent video of Saudi Arabia selling sandals for Rs 1 lakh has shocked internet users. It is no secret that Saudi Arabia is one of the wealthiest countries in the world thanks to its abundant oil reserves. With such vast wealth, it comes as no surprise that a pair of sandals could cost a whopping Rs 1 lakh.

The video showcased slippers that cost over one lakh rupees and are commonly referred to as Hawaii chappals. Desi internet users surely responded to the video in response to this.

The video began with a staff member demonstrating the goods on camera at the counter of a footwear store. The store salesperson, dressed in gloves, took out the pair of shoes and set them on the glass table to show the customer. According to reports, it cost 4,500 riyals, or more than one lakh Indian rupees (Rs 1,00,305).

As they showed the prospective customer the footwear, the employees could be seen on the video emphasizing its features. Nevertheless, internet users were not persuaded to buy the shoes by the viral video.

An X influencer named Rishi Bagree shared the video online and wrote, "We Indians use these sandals as toilet footwear." Soon after he posted the video, people started reacting to the post. The internet users shared laughter emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Although the visuals closely resembled a flip-flop slipper for casual wear, it was unclear if the product featured in the film included any noteworthy details that would have made it more expensive.

