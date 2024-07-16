Viral video shows women casually applying makeup in Delhi metro, internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Women casually seen applying makeup in Delhi metro

The Delhi metro is a diverse hub of people and experiences, often leading to unusual occurrences. Riding the metro means being prepared to encounter fights, unruly behaviour, PDA moments, and more, both at stations and inside train coaches. Passengers frequently add a touch of entertainment to the commute with their singing or dancing skills, as numerous videos on social media attest. Just when it seemed there couldn't be anything more surprising, a video of two women applying makeup inside the metro went viral.

In the video, the women are seen sitting in a partially empty metro. Seizing the opportunity, they began applying makeup, sparking numerous reactions online. Many viewers found the video amusing, while some commented that they would rather use their free time to catch up on sleep than engage in such activities.

Watch the viral video:

Since its Instagram debut, the video has gained viral status. Commenters took to the section to crack jokes, share opinions, and recount their own experiences encountering such women on the Delhi metro. One user wrote, “Ye wo ladkiya hai jo ghar se susil Kanya banke nikalti hai asli rup bahar aake dikhta hai (These are those women who come out of their house as too innocent, then they show their real face later),” while another commented, “They should give a makeup kit free with Metro Pass.”

A third user wrote, “Mujhe thoda time jada mil jaye meh apni neend puri karugi, bhale hi bina muh dhokar office jana pare (If I get a little time, I will get my sleep, even if I have to go to the office without washing my face).” A fourth joined in and replied, “Bhai ye idea best hai (This is the best idea).”

In a separate incident, a video of a man dancing to the song "Naacho Naacho" inside a Delhi metro coach gained widespread attention, eliciting a varied response from viewers. The footage begins with the man energetically dancing inside the train, continuing his performance as the metro reaches Indraprastha Station. His antics, which included briefly exiting onto the platform and re-entering while dancing, undoubtedly entertained fellow passengers.

Watch the Nacho Nacho video:

