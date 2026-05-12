Sachin Tendulkar praises children’s handmade ‘jugaad car’; internet calls them 'future engineers'

New Delhi:

There is no end to desi creativity, and it is the best part of living in India. Recently, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was left in awe of Indian jugaad. He stopped mid-journey to admire a handmade “car” built by village children using pure imagination and 'jugaad'.

The wholesome moment quickly went viral after Tendulkar shared a video showing a group of children proudly riding their homemade vehicle along a rural road. Sachin shared the post on X with his honest take on it.

What was special about the children’s handmade vehicle?

The makeshift “car” was built using simple materials like wooden supports, rods and wheels. One child sat on the structure while others pushed and pulled it forward. The video captured Sachin smiling, chatting with the kids and appreciating their innovation.

Sachin’s caption is resonating online

Sharing the clip, Tendulkar wrote that the “car” did not come from a showroom, but from imagination. He added that talent does not wait for perfect conditions and “bas mauka milna chahiye” (all it needs is an opportunity). That line especially struck a chord online.

Many social media users praised the children’s creativity, while others appreciated Tendulkar for recognising grassroots talent instead of ignoring the moment.

Internet users were full of praise

The video has now sparked wider conversations around innovation in rural India and how creativity often emerges from limited resources. Several users praised the innovation, while others appreciated that Sachin took the time to check out the innovation. Many also said the clip was a reminder that talent exists everywhere, even in places without access to expensive technology, coaching or infrastructure. Part of the reason the clip is resonating so strongly is that it captures something deeply familiar in India: the culture of jugaad.

(Image Source : X/SACHIN_RT)Rural children’s handmade vehicle catches Sachin Tendulkar’s attention

Across villages and small towns, people often create practical solutions using whatever materials are available. The children’s handmade vehicle became symbolic of that resourcefulness, playful, imperfect and surprisingly innovative at the same time. And perhaps that is why the internet is not just watching the video, but emotionally connecting with it.

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