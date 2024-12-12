'Reception ke drame dekhne zarur aye': Haryana family's unique wedding invite will make you ROFL

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Haryana family's wedding invite will make you laugh out loud.

Weddings are considered to be one of the most joyous and memorable occasions in a person's life. It is a celebration of love and union between two individuals, and families come together to share in this special event. With the rise of social media, wedding invitations have also become more creative and unique, with couples trying to make their special day stand out. But then came a recent wedding invitation from a family in Haryana, which took creativity to a whole new level and left everyone in splits.

The invitation, which has already gone viral on social media, reads "Reception ke drame dekhne zarur aye" that translates to "Do come and watch the drama at the reception". Not only because of its out-of-the-box wording but for the hilarious undertone it carries, this invitation has attracted many people's attention. The family has surprised everyone with their unusual approach to inviting their guests.

So, let's look deeper into this invitation

The wedding invitation card invites guests to the wedding of Sharma ji ki ladki (Mr Sharma’s daughter who is good at studies) and Gopal ji ka ladka. (Mr Goapl’s son who has pursued a Btech but now looks after the family business.) It opens with a funny request to the guests to mark their presence at the wedding. ‘Apki presence ki humari shadi mein bohot zarurat hai. Kyunki ap nahi ayenge to humari shad mein khane ki burai kaun karega?’(We sincerely await your presence because who will criticise the food if you do not come.)

The invite also mentions the venue details that it is the same where Dubey Ji’s retirement party took place last year.

Next, it was the turn of Reception day. The card notes, “Shadi ka hangover abhi kahtam nahi hua, Reception ke drame dekhne zarur aye." (Hung over the wedding festivities, make sure to witness the drama of the Reception.)

The card also mentions that reception dinner would start at 7:00 pm which is followed by ‘hum khud 8:30 baje ayenge’ (We ourselves would arrive at 8:30 pm.)

By inviting people to come and see the drama at their wedding reception, both families convey that they do not consider guests as secondary but want them to feel part of the day being celebrated. The invitation for the wedding does not just stand for inviting people to your wedding but for inviting people to be a part of your family's celebrations.

