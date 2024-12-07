'Prize bhi copy kar leta na': Pakistani judge trolled for copying comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Pakistani judge trolled for copying Samay Raina's show

Samay Raina's popular YouTube show, India's Got Latent, is making waves in the YouTube world. All of you must have seen the episodes of this show at some time or the other. Not only this, but many clips of this show also go viral on social media platforms. Its concept is quite simple. Contestants come to the show and show their talent at a fixed time. After this, all the judges give them marks out of 10, and an average is derived by adding all the marks. After this, the contestant's marks are matched with the marks he had given himself before the show, and if the numbers match, he is given some money.

Pakistani judge copied the show

Pakistan copied the show India's Got Talent and named it 'Talent Got Pakistan.' A contestant came on that show and roasted the judge of the show. It can be seen in the video that the discussion is about prize money. During this, the judge says, 'There is no prize here. Did we announce anything?' After hearing this, the contestant says, “Samay ko copy kar rahe ho toh prize money bhi copy kar lete na!” which loosely translates to “If you are copying Samay Raina, you should have copied the idea of prize money too.” On hearing this line, the audience starts making noise. The judge replied saying, "India ki economy dekh,' meaning look at India's economy. For this reason, the video is also going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The video you just saw has been posted on the X platform from an account named @JohnyBravo183. The caption of the post reads, 'Pakistan copied Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, but the contestant roasted him because the organizer could not afford the prize money.'

Till the time of writing the news, the video has been seen by more than 5 lakh people. After watching the video, a user commented and wrote, "He is not getting respect, even from his people." Another user wrote, "Bhikari Got Latent." A third user wrote, "The prize is 2 kg of flour and 1 kg of dal.

"The main USP of Latent is the point system through which prize money is decided....Kill Tony-like shows have existed for years," a social media user wrote.

